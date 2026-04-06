Andre Szmyt headshot

Andre Szmyt News: Coming back to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Szmyt signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Browns on Monday.

Szmyt had a successful first NFL campaign last season, converting 24 of 27 field-goal attempts (including going 5-of-6 from 50-plus yards) and 25 of 26 extra-point tries. He didn't miss a field goal following the Browns' Week 9 bye, going 14-for-14 over the team's final nine games. Szmyt will head into training camp as Cleveland's clear primary kicker.

Andre Szmyt
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Szmyt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Szmyt See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
7 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
97 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
104 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
110 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
117 days ago