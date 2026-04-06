Andre Szmyt News: Coming back to Cleveland
Szmyt signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Browns on Monday.
Szmyt had a successful first NFL campaign last season, converting 24 of 27 field-goal attempts (including going 5-of-6 from 50-plus yards) and 25 of 26 extra-point tries. He didn't miss a field goal following the Browns' Week 9 bye, going 14-for-14 over the team's final nine games. Szmyt will head into training camp as Cleveland's clear primary kicker.
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