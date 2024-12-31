Fantasy Football
Andre Szmyt News: Let go by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

The Browns cut Szmyt from the practice squad Tuesday.

Szmyt was signed to the Browns' practice squad Dec. 24 to provide compete against Dustin Hopkins for kicking duties over the final two games of the regular season. Hopkins made his lone extra-point attempt during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to Miami, and it appears he will serve as the Browns' kicker for the regular-season finale against the Ravens on Saturday due to Szmyt being let go from the practice squad. Szmyt hasn't attempted a kick in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in April of 2023.

