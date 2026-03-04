Andre Szmyt headshot

Andre Szmyt News: Tendered as ERFA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Browns extended Szmyt an exclusive rights free agent tender Wednesday.

Szmyt will return to Cleveland on a one-year deal for 2026, an unsurprising transaction after his solid 2025 campaign with the team. Across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, Szmyt converted 24 of 27 field-goal attempts and 25 of 26 on extra-point tries. He projects to reprise his role as the Browns' top placekicker in 2026, though unless the team's offense can take a notable step forward under new head coach Todd Monken, it will be difficult for Szmyt to see the type of scoring opportunities required to be a difference-maker for fantasy purposes.

Andre Szmyt
Cleveland Browns
