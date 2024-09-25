Andrei Iosivas: Finds end zone against Commanders

Iosivas secured five of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Commanders.

Iosivas played a healthy 77 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps Monday while also matching Ja'Marr Chase with a team-high seven targets in the contest. The 24-year-old Iosivas remained involved in the Bengals offense even with the return of Tee Higgins (hamstring), who had missed the first two games of the season before debuting Monday. Iosivas seems to be locked in as the Bengals' No. 3 receiver, but his weekly fantasy utility looks as though it may be heavily dependent on finding the end zone. He's averaging a modest 3.3 receptions and 28.3 yards over the first three games, but he's recorded three touchdowns.