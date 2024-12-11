Andrei Iosivas News: Four catches in Week 14 win
Iosivas played 48 of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and recorded four receptions for 41 yards on five targets in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.
While Iosivas outproduced No. 2 wideout Tee Higgins (2-23-0 receiving line on five targets), both players took back seats in the passing game to Ja'Marr Chase (7-87-1 on 10 targets) and Chase Brown (4-43-1 on six targets). Brown's passing-game role may be more volatile from week to week, but Chase is the Bengals' clear No. 1 option, and Higgins' poor showing in Week 14 looks to be more of an outlier performance. Even in a prolific passing attack, Iosivas doesn't look like he'll be able to carve out consistent enough volume to make for an appealing fantasy option in any given week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now