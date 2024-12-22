Fantasy Football
Andrei Iosivas headshot

Andrei Iosivas News: Makes good use of three catches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 6:46pm

Iosivas brought in all three targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Iosivas came down with one of Joe Burrow's three touchdown passes, making a six-yard grab just before the midway point of the second quarter to put Cincinnati up by two scores. Iosivas' yardage total was a new career-high figure as well, and he's now posted at least three receptions in four of the last five games. Iosivas will remain a deep-league option in a Week 17 home matchup against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon thanks to Burrow's talent and the Bengals' pass-centric approach.

Andrei Iosivas
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
