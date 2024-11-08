Andrei Iosivas News: Nabs pair of catches Thursday

Iosivas recorded two catches on four targets for 29 yards Thursday in a Week 10 loss to the Ravens.

Iosivas logged the second-most catches and yards among Cincinnati wideouts in the contest, though his production was nearly unnoticeable compared to Ja'Marr Chase's huge 11-catch, 264-yard, three-touchdown performance. It's also worth noting that two tight ends (Tanner Hudson and Mike Gesicki) registered more targets, catches and yards than Iosivas, as did running back Chase Brown. Iosivas has served as the Bengals' No. 2 wideout over the past three weeks while Tee Higgins has been sidelined due to a quad injury, but Iosivas hasn't done much with the opportunity, totaling just three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown over the three-game span.