Andrei Iosivas News: One grab in win

Iosivas secured one of his four targets for five yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans.

Iosivas' five receiving yards Sunday accounted for his lowest total in a game in which he recorded at least one catch. The second-year wideout played 87 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps against the Titans, accounting for his highest snap share over the past five contests. Despite the increased playing time, Iosivas had a quiet day on the field while fellow wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remained the focal points of Cincinnati's aerial attack. Fully entrenched as the Bengals' No. 3 wide receiver, the Princeton product should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Browns.