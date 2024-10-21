Andrei Iosivas News: Shut out by Browns

Iosivas was held without a catch on one target despite playing 37 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Iosivas wasn't able to gain much separation on his routes, but he also was dragged down by the Bengals' offensive struggles in the first half, and their decision to run the ball nearly exclusively late in the game after they took a two-score lead. Iosivas remains firmly behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the passing-game pecking order, but he continues to work ahead of rookie Jermaine Burton, who hasn't seen a target since Week 2.