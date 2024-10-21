Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrei Iosivas headshot

Andrei Iosivas News: Shut out by Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 9:13am

Iosivas was held without a catch on one target despite playing 37 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Iosivas wasn't able to gain much separation on his routes, but he also was dragged down by the Bengals' offensive struggles in the first half, and their decision to run the ball nearly exclusively late in the game after they took a two-score lead. Iosivas remains firmly behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the passing-game pecking order, but he continues to work ahead of rookie Jermaine Burton, who hasn't seen a target since Week 2.

Andrei Iosivas
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News