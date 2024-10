Iosivas was held catchless in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Eagles despite playing 51 snaps. He was targeted three times.

Iosivas just doesn't get open very often, and that really hurt the Bengals this week with Tee Higgins (quad) out against the Eagles. Instead, the Bengals went more often to tight end Mike Gesicki, who often was lined up in the slot. Even Jermaine Burton chipped in with a big reception in limited reps, but Iosivas couldn't contribute.