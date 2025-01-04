Fantasy Football
Andrei Iosivas headshot

Andrei Iosivas News: Two catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 9:35pm

Iosivas brought in two of three targets for 12 yards in the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers on Saturday night.

Iosivas remained in a modest role despite the early exit of Tee Higgins due to an ankle injury, posting his second-lowest reception total since Week 11 and his fewest receiving yards since Week 9. Iosivas did finish the regular season with a career-best 36-479-6 line on 61 targets, and if the Bengals do make the postseason by virtue of a Broncos loss and Dolphins loss or tie Sunday, the second-year wideout could be due for a bump in opportunity in the wild-card round if Higgins is sidelined.

Andrei Iosivas
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
