Andrei Iosivas News: Two catches in win

Iosivas brought in two of three targets for 12 yards in the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers on Saturday night.

Iosivas remained in a modest role despite the early exit of Tee Higgins due to an ankle injury, posting his second-lowest reception total since Week 11 and his fewest receiving yards since Week 9. Iosivas did finish the regular season with a career-best 36-479-6 line on 61 targets, and if the Bengals do make the postseason by virtue of a Broncos loss and Dolphins loss or tie Sunday, the second-year wideout could be due for a bump in opportunity in the wild-card round if Higgins is sidelined.