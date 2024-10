Iosivas caught two of three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

Iosivas continued to operate as the Bengals' No. 3. wideout behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As long as Chase and Higgins are healthy, the 25-year-old Iosivas should continue to see limited targets in Cincinnati's passing attack. Nonetheless, he'll look to get more involved in Week 7 when the Bengals visit the Browns.