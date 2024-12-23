Andrew Beck News: Back to practice squad
Beck reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Beck signed with the Texans' practice squad Nov. 28 after being cut from the Packers' practice squad Oct. 22. He played 12 snaps on offense during Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs and failed to haul in his lone target. The Texans could elevate Beck for Wednesday's clash against the Ravens.
Andrew Beck
Free Agent
