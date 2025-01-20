Fantasy Football
Andrew Beck headshot

Andrew Beck News: Back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Beck reverted to Houston's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Beck was elevated for Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Chiefs and played 22 snaps (20 on offense, two on special teams), but he did not show up on the box score otherwise. The 28-year-old fullback out of Texas played in four regular-season games in 2024 (three for Green Bay, one for Houston), and he should get some interest in the offseason from a team in need of an additional blocker out of the backfield.

Andrew Beck
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
