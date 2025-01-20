Andrew Beck News: Back to practice squad

Beck reverted to Houston's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Beck was elevated for Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Chiefs and played 22 snaps (20 on offense, two on special teams), but he did not show up on the box score otherwise. The 28-year-old fullback out of Texas played in four regular-season games in 2024 (three for Green Bay, one for Houston), and he should get some interest in the offseason from a team in need of an additional blocker out of the backfield.