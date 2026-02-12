Andrew Beck headshot

Andrew Beck News: Catches two touchdowns in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Beck caught six of nine targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for five yards over 17 games in 2025.

The 29-year-old from Texas tied his career high in touchdown receptions during his first season with the Jets, finishing tied for the second-most on the team. Beck also played a significant role on special teams, logging 315 snaps and recording eight total tackles. After signing a one-year, $1.34 million deal with the Jets last offseason, he's now set to hit unrestricted free agency. Beck will likely land with a team in need of blocking help and special-teams depth ahead of the 2026 season.

Andrew Beck
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Beck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Beck See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
37 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
45 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
52 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
59 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
66 days ago