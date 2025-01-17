Andrew Beck News: Elevated for divisional round
The Texans promoted Beck to the active roster Friday, making him eligible to play during Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs.
Beck will contribute as a key blocker for Houston's offense with Teagan Quitoriano (calf) already ruled out for Saturday's contest. Across four regular-season appearances in 2024, Beck was targeted twice but did not record a single reception.
