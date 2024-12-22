Andrew Beck News: Elevated to active roster
The Texans promoted Beck to the active roster for Week 16 against Kansas City. He played 12 snaps on offense and was targeted once.
Beck was elevated to the active roster for the first time since being signed to the practice squad in November. He appeared in 15 games for the Texans in 2023 and is familiar with the system. Beck is a fullback by trade but added tight end to his resume since entering the NFL.
