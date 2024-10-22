Andrew Beck News: Let go by Green Bay

The Packers cut Beck from the practice squad Tuesday.

Beck reached the three-game maximum of gameday elevations from the practice squad during Week 7 against the Texans, during which he played 12 snaps (five on offense, seven on special teams). He would have to be signed to the active roster in order to keep playing with the Packers this season, but Green Bay has opted to not make room for the 28-year-old fullback. Beck will have a chance to sign with a team in need of his services.