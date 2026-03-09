Andrew Beck headshot

Andrew Beck News: Re-signs with NYJ

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Jets and Beck agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Beck appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Jets in 2025, finishing with one carry for five yards and six catches (on nine targets) for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Beck will return for 2026 and serve as the team's main backfield blocker while also contributing on special teams.

Andrew Beck
New York Jets
