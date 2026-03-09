Andrew Beck News: Re-signs with NYJ
The Jets and Beck agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Beck appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Jets in 2025, finishing with one carry for five yards and six catches (on nine targets) for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Beck will return for 2026 and serve as the team's main backfield blocker while also contributing on special teams.
