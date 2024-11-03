Andrew Billings Injury: Has pec injury

Billings suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's 29-9 loss to the Cardinals, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The starting defensive tackle exited the game and did not return after making three tackles (one solo). Billings has 13 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in 2024. Zacch Pickens and Chris Williams are Chicago's backup defensive tackles.