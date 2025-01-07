Fantasy Football
Andrew Billings Injury: Sheds sling after surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Billings underwent surgery to address a ruptured pectoral, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Billings missed the last nine games of the 2024 season after tearing his pectoral in Week 9 at Arizona, but he now seems to be recovering well ahead of the start of the new league year. He projects as a regular contributor on the interior of Chicago's defensive line in 2025.

Andrew Billings
Chicago Bears
