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Andrew Billings News: Moving to Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Cardinals signed Billings to a contract Monday. Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, it's a one-year deal.

Billings is a seasoned defensive tackle who played the past three campaigns with Chicago. He started all but three of the 42 regular-season contests in which he appeared during that span, though he could work in a rotational role with his new club. Billings totaled 31 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) during the regular season last year and had three stops during Chicago's divisional-round loss to the Rams.

Andrew Billings
Arizona Cardinals
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