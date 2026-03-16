Andrew Billings News: Moving to Arizona

The Cardinals signed Billings to a contract Monday. Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, it's a one-year deal.

Billings is a seasoned defensive tackle who played the past three campaigns with Chicago. He started all but three of the 42 regular-season contests in which he appeared during that span, though he could work in a rotational role with his new club. Billings totaled 31 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) during the regular season last year and had three stops during Chicago's divisional-round loss to the Rams.