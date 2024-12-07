Andrew DePaola Injury: Activated off IR
The Vikings activated DePaola (hand), who is questionable for Sunday's contest against Atlanta, off injured reserve Saturday.
DePaola went on IR in early November due to a hand injury, and he's since sat out the required four games. The Rutgers product was designated to return to practice Tuesday and was a full participant throughout the week, so it appears he has a good chance of being cleared to suit up against the Falcons. DePaola has served as Minnesota's long snapper when healthy.
