Andrew DePaola

Andrew DePaola Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

The Vikings activated DePaola (hand), who is questionable for Sunday's contest against Atlanta, off injured reserve Saturday.

DePaola went on IR in early November due to a hand injury, and he's since sat out the required four games. The Rutgers product was designated to return to practice Tuesday and was a full participant throughout the week, so it appears he has a good chance of being cleared to suit up against the Falcons. DePaola has served as Minnesota's long snapper when healthy.

Andrew DePaola
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
