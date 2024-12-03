Fantasy Football
Andrew DePaola headshot

Andrew DePaola Injury: Gets clearance to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Minnesota designated DePaola (hand) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Tuesday.

DePaola has missed the Vikings' last four games due to a hand issue he picked up in Week 9 versus the Colts, but it now looks like he's on track to return soon. His name will be one to watch for when Minnesota releases its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.

Andrew DePaola
Minnesota Vikings
