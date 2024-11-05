Fantasy Football
Andrew DePaola Injury: Goes on IR with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

The Vikings placed DePaola (hand) on injured reserve Tuesday.

DePaola injured his hand during the Vikings' 21-13 win over the Colts. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, meaning the earliest he could return is Week 14 against the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Vikings signed Jake McQuaide to serve as the long snapper in DePaola's absence.

Andrew DePaola
Minnesota Vikings
