Andrew Mukuba News: Returns for OTAs

Mukuba (ankle) participated in Philadelphia's OTAs on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Mukuba missed Philadelphia's last seven games (including playoffs) of the 2025 season due to an ankle injury, but it now appears he's recovered from the issue. Prior to picking up the injury, the 2025 second-round pick from Texas had emerged as a crucial part of the Eagles' secondary, recording 46 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and three passes defensed, with two interceptions, across 11 appearances. He's expected to operate as the team's top free safety during the 2026 campaign.