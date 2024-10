Raym (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Raym logged three consecutive DNPs during the Panthers' week of practice after missing the team's Week 5 loss to the Bears, so being ruled out for Sunday's contest comes as no surprise. With both Raym and Austin Corbett (biceps) missing Week 6, expect Brady Christensen to serve as Carolina's top center.