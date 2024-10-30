Andrew Rupcich Injury: Expected to miss rest of season
Rupcich appears to have a torn triceps and is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Rupcich played in five regular-season games, including two as a starter, in his first campaign last year and had suited up in all seven contests in a reserve role this season. The 25-year-old has logged just 16 total offensive snaps on the campaign. Daniel Brunskill may take on more rotational work at offensive guard in Rupcich's expected stead.
