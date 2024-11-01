Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrew Rupcich headshot

Andrew Rupcich Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Rupcich (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Rupcich suffered a torn triceps in Week 8 against the Lions and he's expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season, so his absence in Week 9 comes as no surprise. Daniel Brunskill stands to see an increase in workload in Rupcich's absence moving forward.

Andrew Rupcich
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now