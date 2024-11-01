Andrew Rupcich Injury: Ruled out for Week 9
Rupcich (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
Rupcich suffered a torn triceps in Week 8 against the Lions and he's expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season, so his absence in Week 9 comes as no surprise. Daniel Brunskill stands to see an increase in workload in Rupcich's absence moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now