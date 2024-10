The Bengals signed Stueber off the Falcons' practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stueber's signing likely comes in response to the Bengals losing Jaxson Kirkland (bicep) for an extended period of time after he sustained what's expected to be a season-ending injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Expect Stueber to serve as a depth piece on Cincinnati's offensive line as the season progresses.