Thomas is exploring season-ending surgery on his foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas was nursing a foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals. The injury appears severe enough that the 2020 first-round pick is seeing a foot specialist to explore his next options. If Thomas opts for surgery, Evan Neal or Joshua Ezeudu would be the top candidates to start at left tackle for the rest of the 2024 regular season.