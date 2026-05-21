Andrew Thomas Injury: Dealing with injuries
Thomas (foot/shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Thomas finished the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, and while it appears he's past that issue, the 2020 first-round pick is dealing with a pair of minor injuries. Injuries have been an issue for Thomas, as he has played 29 games over the past three seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Thomas See More