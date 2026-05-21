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Andrew Thomas Injury: Dealing with injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Thomas (foot/shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas finished the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, and while it appears he's past that issue, the 2020 first-round pick is dealing with a pair of minor injuries. Injuries have been an issue for Thomas, as he has played 29 games over the past three seasons.

Andrew Thomas
New York Giants
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