Andrew Thomas Injury: Officially done for the year

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Thomas (foot) has undergone season-ending surgery foot injury sustained during the team's Week 6 loss to the Bengals.

Thomas is dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com notes that the standout left tackle's recovery timetable should allow him to participate in OTAs, but in the immediate future, his loss is an enormous blow for Daniel Jones and New York's offense. Heading into a Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles' formidable pass rush, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Josh Ezeudu will work as the Giants' starting left tackle in practice, with Jermaine Eluemunor remaining at right tackle. Thomas, meanwhile, will be placed on IR in the near future and must turn his attention toward making a full recovery for the 2025 campaign.