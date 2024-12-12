Andrew Van Ginkel Injury: Limited to open week
Van Ginkel (thigh) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Vikings' walkthrough Thursday.
Van Ginkel has been able to play through the thigh injury for each of Minnesota's last two games, so his limited participation isn't a major concern. The linebacker will have two more chances to increase his participation at practice this week before Monday's matchup with the Bears.
