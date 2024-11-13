Fantasy Football
Andrew Van Ginkel

Andrew Van Ginkel Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Van Ginkel (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Van Ginkel recorded three total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 39 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, but it appears he picked up a hip injury in the process. The Wisconsin product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation in practice Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 11, when the Vikings travel to Tennessee.

Andrew Van Ginkel
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
