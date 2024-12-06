Andrew Van Ginkel Injury: Questionable for Week 14
Van Ginkel (thigh) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Van Ginkel played through a thigh injury in Week 13 against the Cardinals. After practicing in a limited fashion all week, it seems likely that Van Ginkel will be available for Sunday's game, barring any setbacks. In the seven games since the Vikings' Week 6 bye, Van Ginkel has logged 40 tackles (26 solo), including 6.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
