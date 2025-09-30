That means Van Ginkel is unlikely to play in the Vikings' Week 5 tilt against the Browns on Sunday in London. The 2019 fifth-rounder has been limited to just two regular-season games, and he played just eight defensive snaps during the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Bengals due to a neck injury. The Vikings are on a bye Week 6, so the additional rest puts Van Ginkel in a spot to return for Minnesota's Week 7 clash against Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 19. Dallas Turner played every single defensive snap during the Vikings' 24-21 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, and he'll continue to see a heavy dose of playing time for as long as Van Ginkel is out of action.