Andrew Van Ginkel News: Career-high 11.5 sacks in 2024

Van Ginkel finished the 2024 season with 79 tackles (50 solo), including 11.5 sacks, six pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season contests.

After playing for Vikings DC Brian Flores previously with the Dolphins, Van Ginkel signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Minnesota last offseason and answered with a career year. His 11.5 sacks tied T.J. Watt for eighth-most in the league and nearly doubled Van Ginkel's previous career best of 6.0 from 2023. Van Ginkel also returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns, leading the league in pick-sixes despite being an edge rusher. It all earned Van Ginkel his first Pro Bowl nomination and second-team All-Pro honors. Van Ginkel turns 30 years old in July and should again be a prominent playmaker off the edge for Minnesota next season.