Andrew Van Ginkel News: Good to go against Arizona

Van Ginkel (thigh) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Van Ginkel opened the week with consecutive limited practices due to a thigh injury. However, he was able to finish strong with a full practice Friday, and he is on track to play Sunday. In the six regular-season games since the Vikings' Week 6 bye, Van Ginkel has logged 34 tackles (24 solo), including 6.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.