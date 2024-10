Van Ginkel racked up seven tackles (four solo) during Thursday's loss to the Rams.

Van Ginkel now now tallied back-to-back games with seven total tackles each, though Week 7 versus the Lions his count included 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. The veteran linebacker's playmaking ability makes him a high-upside IDP fantasy option, and he faces three upcoming favorable matchups against the Colts, Jaguars, and Titans.