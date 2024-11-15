Fantasy Football
Andrew Van Ginkel News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:23pm

Van Ginkel (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Van Ginkel opened the Vikings' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting he's moved past his hip injury in time for Sunday's matchup. Expect the Wisconsin product to line up opposite Jonathan Greenard as part of Minnesota's top edge-rushing duo in Week 11.

Andrew Van Ginkel
Minnesota Vikings
