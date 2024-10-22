Andrew Van Ginkel News: Sacks Goff twice in Week 7

Van Ginkel finished Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Lions with seven tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Van Ginkel's two sacks on Jared Goff combined for a loss of 23 yards Sunday, the second of which nearly led to a fumble recovery by the Vikings in the fourth quarter. Van Ginkel has played at least 53 defensive snaps in each of the last three games, and his 5.0 sacks on the year is tied with Jonathan Greenard and Pat Jones for most on the Vikings.