Van Ginkel missed four games early in the campaign due to a neck injury, marking the first time since his rookie 2019 season that he had to sit out any contests. The missed time likely contributed to his sack total dipping a bit compared to the 11.5 sacks he posted during the regular season in 2024, but it didn't keep Van Ginkel from registering a career-best 10 pass defenses (tied for most on Minnesota). Van Ginkel signed a one-year extension last April, so he should be back to help anchor the Vikings' defense again in 2026.