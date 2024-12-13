Fantasy Football
Andrew Van Ginkel News: Upgrades to full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Van Ginkel (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Van Ginkel was limited in practice Thursday due to a hip injury, but it looks like he's now returned to full health ahead of Monday's divisional matchup against Chicago. The veteran linebacker hasn't yet missed a game this season, and he's compiled 62 tackles (42 solo) across 13 appearances, including a career-high 9.0 sacks. Van Ginkel has also tallied five passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns.

