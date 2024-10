Vorhees (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

Vorhees was able to practice in full Friday after logging two limited sessions to begin the Ravens' week of practice. However, his questionable designation implies he's still dealing with his ankle injury in some capacity. If Vorhees unable to suit up in Week 5, expect Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to serve as Baltimore's top left guard.