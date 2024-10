Vorhees (ankle) is active but won't start Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Vorhees started the first three games of the season but was sidelined for Weeks 4 and 5 due to an ankle injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week he didn't want to tinker with the offensive line because they've been playing well. If Baltimore's offense struggles, Vorhees may work his way back onto the field in Week 6.