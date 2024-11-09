Fantasy Football
Andrew Wingard Injury: Activated from IR ahead of Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Wingard (knee) was activated from injured reserve by Jacksonville on Saturday.

Wingard hurt his knee early in training camp and landed on IR shortly before the start of the regular season. He had his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22, and with that window coming close to its end, the Jaguars elected to activate him Saturday. Per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union, head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that Wingard is expected to play Sunday against Minnesota.

