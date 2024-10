The Jaguars announced Saturday that Wingard (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Wingard was initially listed as questionable to face Green Bay, but now his next chance to suit up will be Week 9 versus the Eagles. Once Wingard is ready to return, he'll work to provide depth behind Antonio Johnson and Darnell Savage at safety.