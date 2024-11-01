Fantasy Football
Andrew Wingard headshot

Andrew Wingard Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Wingard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Wingard logged three limited practices this week after having his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22. The safety has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a knee injury in early August and he could make his return in Week 9 against Philadelphia.

Andrew Wingard
Jacksonville Jaguars
