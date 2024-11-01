Andrew Wingard Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Wingard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Wingard logged three limited practices this week after having his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22. The safety has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a knee injury in early August and he could make his return in Week 9 against Philadelphia.
