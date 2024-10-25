Andrew Wingard Injury: Questionable to play vs. Green Bay

Wingard (knee) was a limited participant during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Wingard opened the regular season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in early August. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Tuesday, and he's been a limited practice participant all week. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Wingard's next chance at playing will be Week 9 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 3.